BILLINGS – The Mexican Fiesta returns to Billings for its 65th year.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at South Park.

Sponsored by Mary Queen of Peace Parish, the fiesta also features a car show.

More than 100 classic, stock and custom cars will be on display.

The fiesta includes children’s games, craft vendors, a silent auction, and entertainment ranging from music, to cultural dancing and singing.

An authentic Mexican meal will be served, and other food booths and trucks will be on site.

Admission is free.

The celebration continues from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a dance at the Vegas Hotel on Belknap Avenue.

This year’s music will be by the band Eskala Siete from Blackfoot Idaho.

The dance is open to all ages and admission is $15 for singles, $150 for tables of 10 and children ages 12 and under are free.