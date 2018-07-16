MISSOULA – His journey began 12 years ago after his first marathon.

It was then that George Kraehe, from New Mexico, decided to continue running in support of the surviving families of fallen soldiers in every state across the US and on Sunday morning he completed his goal by finishing his 50th race right here in Missoula.

Kraehe has been running on behalf of TAPS, an organization dedicated to remembering fallen heroes and at the 2018 Missoula Marathon, he honored US Army Captain Jeremiah Sipes.

Story continues below



Kraehe told MTN News that he could feel the Missoula community supporting him the entire way.

“I got a lot of reactions to the picture of Captain Sipes that I’m wearing. Ad I got to tell a few people I was running with about him and about TAPS. and that’s always special,” Kraehe said.

“I’m so happy. And grateful for taps and for all the families that I’ve been able to run for and I’m very thankful that I save this for last because this is like the best marathon ever run not time-wise but it was a beautiful course it’s a beautiful state and a very, you know, a very special experience,” he added.

Captain Sipes wife Heather ran in the half marathon and had the opportunity to meet Kraehe and his family at the Missoula Marathon Expo before the race. She said this experience has had a profound effect on her life.

“People don’t forget. And as the years go on, I know you tend to think that people don’t remember and that they’ve forgotten,” Heather said. “And people like George that remind me of you that they don’t forget and that I will always be kept alive so that’s awesome.”

The TAPS organization offers support in all different kinds of situations involving the aftermath of a tragedy.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News