MISSOULA – A Bozeman developer is asking for additional funding for the Mercantile Residence Inn that’s being built in downtown Missoula.

Andrew Holloran sent a letter to Missoula Redevelopment Agency Director Ellen Buchanan on July 16th requesting additional Tax Increment Funding in the amount of $442,938 for the hotel due to project costs overruns.

In his letter to the MRA, Holloran said since their presentation in 2017, there have been numerous cost increases that he says could not have been budgeted that are directly TIF eligible.

The MRA Board approved funding in the amount of $3,597,844 for the new hotel at their June 30, 2017 meeting. Buchanan says in her letter to the board that Holloran believed he had all of his numbers as accurately as possible with the exception of the cost to restore the pharmacy section of the old Missoula Mercantile.

Holloran told the MRA board he believed that the amount approved for the pharmacy restoration was adequately sized to cover additional costs that might become apparent as deconstruction around the building progressed. He says the cost increases fall under three categories — state prevailing wage rate requirement, utility work, and pharmacy preservation.

Home Resources and Crum Excavation both apparently bid for the deconstruction and demolition work in 2016 using their typical pay scale rather than using state prevailing wage rates as required.

The adjustment of those hourly rates to reflect the required wage rates resulted in a change order in the amount of $102,270.

Buchanan reported it is difficult to understand why this work was bid in this manner since it was made clear that state prevailing wage rates would be required on all work funded be using public TIF funds.

Holloran said he received a demand from Spectrum/Charter to pay $115, 606 to bury their lines in the NorthWestern Energy trench and said, “this was a complete surprise” and was not anticipated. Holloran also stated he received a change order from NorthWestern Energy for $9,807 to relocate a pole and line in the rear alley.

The total utility increase added up to $125,413.

Holloran also stated the preservation of the pharmacy building was proven to be much more intricate and costly than anticipated. He says the costs of shoring up and renovating of the pharmacy section of the building have increased to $215,255.

Holloran is requesting the MRA Board consider increasing his TIF request to $442,938 — bringing the total TIF assistance up to $4,040,782 — at the MRA Board meeting which is set for this Thursday at 12 p.m.in the Hal Fraser Conference Room at 140 West Pine Street in Missoula.

Cost Breakdown:

Prevailing Wage Rate $102,270

Utility Relocation $125,413

Pharmacy Shoring $80,684

Pharmacy Restoration $134,571

Total $442,938

Reporting by Melissa Rafferty for MTN News