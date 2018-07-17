MISSOULA – A 44-year-old is in custody after police say they discovered over 80 grams of meth in his possession along with over $2,500 in cash.

Missoula Police officers attempted to execute a search warrant on Cory Lee Kendall, who also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

According to court documents, Kendall was not home when the search was executed and police attempted to locate him, finally discovering him at a Town Pump off of Grant Creek Road.

Police said they observed Kendall pulling into the parking lot of the Town Pump and placed him under arrest.

Court documents say that police discovered the $2,558 in Kendall’s front pocket and also noticed a backpack at his feet in the vehicle. Officers say that over 80 grams of meth were found in that backpack.

Court documents also say that the officers found different-sized Ziploc bags and other items which they believed to indicate the sale and distribution of meth.

Kendall will face charges of criminal possession with intent to distribute and unlawful use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture. Both charges are felonies.