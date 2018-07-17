MISSOULA – Missoula Police are concerned that a missing Dixon woman could be being held against her will. Authorities are still looking into the disappearance Jermaine Charlo, 23, who also goes by the name Liz.

Charlo went missing on June 16th sometime midnight and 1 a.m. after visiting the Badlander, Golden Rose and Darkhorse bars in Missoula. She was reportedly last seen in the area of the Orange Street Food Farm.

She was wearing a gray hoodie Under Armour hoodie with a large Under Armour camo logo in the middle at the time of disappearance. Charlo was also wearing a light blue baseball cap with a tan bill and three trees on the front logo.

Story continues below



Investigators believe that Charlo is somewhere where her freedoms are being restricted because of changes to her pattern of life — specifically her lack of social media usage since she was last seen.

Police say they have received some new leads to the case but could not discuss them in any detail because of the ongoing investigation. MPD is working with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Flathead Tribal Police.

Anyone with information about Charlo is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at (406) 396-3217 or Detective Dean Chrestenson at (406) 396-3261.

RELATED: Search widens for woman reported missing in Missoula