POWER – When you’re driving along dirt roads, life seems simple sometimes.

“I like to tell people that, people are always like, ‘Oh, you must live such a simple life,'” Courtney Cowgill said. “My line is, ‘Yes, we live a ridiculously complicated simple life.'”

Courtney Cowgill grew up near Collins while her husband Jacob Cowgill was raised near Sand Coulee. They met at a middle school track meet. As they got older, however, Courtney and Jacob were unsure if they would return to rural Montana.

Story continues below



“But once I got away from Montana, away from Central Montana, I knew that both of us loved to travel and see the world, but this is home,” Courtney said.

Now the Cowgills are turning their land near Power into a renaissance.

“We were raised in rural Montana,” Courtney said. “Rural Montana raised us.”

Through their new farm store, the Prairie Heritage Farm Store, they’re selling not only their own goods, but their neighbor’s products and taking the idea of ‘Made in Montana’ to a brand new level.

“We’re ‘Made of Montana,'” Courtney said. “It’s about, especially Montana agriculture, it’s about surviving the hard times so that you can get to the next year and you can’t do that without community, without family, and so that’s why we do what we do.”

For the Cowgills, it’s more than a business.

“I love these relationships that are not transactional,” Courtney said. “We chose to do this because we love the land, we love these communities, we love good food, and we love our family being able to be here with us. The kids are a big part of the farm store and that’s been a really fun thing.”

Prairie Heritage Farm offers all organic and family-farmed produce, bread, and heritage and ancient grains.

The Farm Store is open on Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. and is located along 10th Lane between Power and Fairfield.

The Cowgills also run Blue Truck Bread and you can find their products at the Great Falls Farmer’s Market, Electric City Coffee, and 2J’s Fresh Market.

For more information about the Prairie Heritage Farm Store and Blue Truck Bread, you can visit their website and Facebook page.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News