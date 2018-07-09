<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After a brief reprieve from dangerously hot temperatures this weekend, today’s highs will be in the 90s yet again. As of this morning, no fire weather warnings have been issued, but hot, dry and breezy conditions will continue later this week.

This afternoon, the southern part of Montana will get some thunderstorms rolling through. These storms could extend as far north as Helena, but the chance is extremely low. Tomorrow, however, is a different story. A line of strong, quick-moving thunderstorms will move through central Montana Tuesday afternoon, gaining strength as they push east to the plains.

On the Eastern side of the country, two big systems are moving through the Atlantic Ocean- Tropical Storm Beryl near Puerto Rico, and Tropical Storm Chris near the Carolinas. Tropical Storm Chris is strengthening off the coast, expected to reach hurricane status by later today. You can keep up with all of the hurricane news on the National Hurricane Center’s website.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander