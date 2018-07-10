HELENA – The Montana Learning Center is getting a facelift. New Mexico Skies Observatory generously donated some very high-powered telescopes to the Learning Center, which will be housed in two new observatories.

These telescopes, with 14- and 24- inch apertures, will allow the user to see other galaxies and planets, as well as details on the surface of the moon.

Montana Learning Center Executive Director Ryan Hannahoe says that this is one of the largest donations in recent history.

“I’ve been working here six years, and this is the largest donation we’ve ever received in that six- year period,” says Hannahoe.

Hannahoe says that the Learning Center has plans to use the new observatories to educate and inspire local folks of all ages.

While they’re not ready just yet, the new observatories will be finished by October. The efforts are part of a local Eagle Scout project.

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

