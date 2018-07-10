HELENA – The Montana Learning Center is getting a facelift. New Mexico Skies Observatory generously donated some very high-powered telescopes to the Learning Center, which will be housed in two new observatories.

These telescopes, with 14- and 24- inch apertures, will allow the user to see other galaxies and planets, as well as details on the surface of the moon.

Montana Learning Center Executive Director Ryan Hannahoe says that this is one of the largest donations in recent history.

“I’ve been working here six years, and this is the largest donation we’ve ever received in that six- year period,” says Hannahoe.

Hannahoe says that the Learning Center has plans to use the new observatories to educate and inspire local folks of all ages.

While they’re not ready just yet, the new observatories will be finished by October. The efforts are part of a local Eagle Scout project.