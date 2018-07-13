Montana VA Health Care System hosted its quarterly employee recognition ceremony at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center on July 11th.

This event recognizes employees for things such as retirements, individual or group special contributions, Federal service recognition of 10, 15, or more years of Federal service, and other awards.

The ceremony showcased numerous employees. Below are some of the highlights:

– Retirees: 12 staff retired during the last quarter with 211 total years of service.

– Mr. David Sportsman, as he was recognized for his 50 years of Federal service – 23-year Army Veteran (9-year Airborne Ranger) and 27-year VA employee.

– Dr. Karen Cody, Medical Director for the Residential Rehabilitation & Treatment Program in the Behavioral Health Department won the Montana American Legion Physician of the Year Award and is nominated at the National level as well.

– Montana VA Health Care System won the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award for recognition in supporting the National Guard and Reserve Member Employees working at Montana VA; more than 17,000 nominations have been received since 2011 and of those, only 250 have received this award across the Nation.

The Montana VA provided the information above in a press release.