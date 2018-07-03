Happy July from Big Sky Country! Snow was falling in the mountains above 7000′ at times on the day before Independence Day. Tuesday has been unusually cold for the state as even the lower elevations only had highs in the 50s. Mountain snow, rain and thunderstorms will move through the state tonight. Independence Day will start out chilly but turn out to be a fantastic day for the entire state. With sunny skies, highs will warm into the 70s for most towns. While northeast Montana will be a little breezy, most of the state will have a light northeast breeze. If you’re craving hot summer temperatures, your wait is over on Thursday. Highs will climb into the 80s to around 90 under sunny skies. An isolated thunderstorm or two are possible over the mountains. Friday will be downright hot, with highs in the 90s to around 100 degrees. What a change! Once again, most of the state will be sunny and dry, but an isolated thunderstorm is still possible in the mountains. Saturday, a mainly dry cold front will work across the state. Highs will cool down into the 80s and 90s, but a strong west wind will gust upwards of 30mph. Although underbrush and grass is very green, it will cure out very quickly in these conditions. Sunday will be hot, dry and breezy as well with highs in the 80s and 90s. More typical summer weather will continue next week, when there is no snow in the forecast.

Have a happy and safe 4th of July!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist