All three of Montana’s congressional representatives backed the assessments of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in statements issued Monday.

Their comments come contrary to President Trump sided with Vladimir Putin in the Russian president’s assertion that his country was not involved.

“I have the highest confidence in the men and women in our intelligence communities and their conclusive evidence regarding Russia’s deliberate efforts to interfere in our elections. Russia is our adversary and must be held accountable for its aggressions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and around the world,” said Sen. Steve Daines, one of a group of Republicans who recently traveled to Russia.

Added Rep. Greg Gianforte, also a Republican, “Russia is not our ally. American intelligence agencies have been clear: Russia has interfered and continues to interfere in our elections, and we must defend ourselves and ‘counteract whatever they do,’ as President Trump promised in March. Russia has promoted instability throughout the world, whether interfering in elections or deploying its forces to violate the sovereignty of other nations or conducting cyberwarfare, and must be held accountable.”

Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, offered a similar message.

“America’s top law enforcement and intelligence agencies agree that Russia is a hostile nation that has targeted America, threatened our democracy and undermined our national security. Our country must hold Putin accountable, not hold his hand,” Tester said.