BOZEMAN – Montana State University has a big birthday this year that they are celebrating all year long.

An exhibit designed by students — based around campus life — is being featured this month at the Museum of the Rockies.

“I was very fortunate to work with our collections manager Lisa Verwys and the class she teaches on campus,” said Curator of History at Museum of the Rockies Michael Fox. “The positive thing about having students curate this exhibit is that they bring their ideas about being a student at MSU to this project.”

Students examined interpreted and decided the artifacts for the display including but not limited to yearbooks, regalia and clothing from a woman swim club dating back from the very beginning of the university. This exhibit is unique to the museum.

“We’re really proud of the fact that the students that are being trained here at Museum of the Rockies were able to put this exhibit together commemorating the 125th anniversary of their university,” Fox said.

The museum is honored to be the home to this special display. “We’re very excited about the fact that we can talk about the university as the university’s official museum,” Fox told MTN News.

The exhibit is a part of the year-long celebration of 125 years of the university and the museum. There is a different exhibit each month of this year for that celebration.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News