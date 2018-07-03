BOZEMAN – Montana State University’s historic Montana Hall is undergoing construction to make it accessible for people with disabilities.

Montana Hall is home to various administrative offices that all students need access to. The bottom floor of the building is currently in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Soon, Montana Hall will have a new elevator, fire stairwell, and ADA bathrooms on every floor to make the whole building compliant.

“These are much-needed improvements and they’ve been on our wish list for a long time and we’re very happy to be able to make these projects a reality,” said MSU News Service Director Michael Becker.

The construction begins this month and is planned to be complete by December. For the fall semester, students with disabilities are able to make special arrangements for appointments with people in Montana Hall.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News