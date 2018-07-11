GREAT FALLS – The Montana Board of Nursing has approved a new bachelor’s of science program in nursing (BSN) at the University of Providence.

According to a press release, the four-year undergraduate program prepares future nurses to serve in rural areas in both Central Montana and other rural western states. A tentative approval was given in April.

“Our ability to expand our School of Health Professions nursing programs in Montana broadens opportunities for both the local population and beyond,” University of Providence President Tony Aretz said. “We are excited about the positive impact our future students will have in healthcare, especially in rural facilities.”

In the state, formal clinical partnerships have been forged with Central Montana Medical Center, the Nexus Drug Treatment Center, and the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center, all located in Lewistown.

Now that the Board of Nursing has approved the program, the university can begin accepting students.

You can contact the university for details on admission requirements and starting dates by emailing nursing@uprovidence.edu or calling 406.791.5226.

