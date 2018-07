BILLINGS – Next week’s appearance by Vice President Mike Pence to Billings now has a time and place.

Pence will first appear at a rally with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 24 at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark.

The host, conservative group America First Policies, is sponsoring the event and is distributing tickets, which are free but at a first-come basis. Click here to register.

Pence will also host a private fundraiser for Rosendale later that day.