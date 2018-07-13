GREAT FALLS – The winners of the Great Falls Business Improvement District grant for construction of a pedlet have been announced and construction is set to begin shortly as soon as soon as an architect is found.

A pedlet is basically a temporary sidewalk, made out of wood and pieced together like a puzzle. It allows a business to use the sidewalk as outdoor dining space, while still providing a safe area for pedestrians to walk. The pedlet uses the area of one parallel parking space, is level with the side, has an edge, and is ADA-compliant.

The two winners of the grant are the Celtic Cowboy restaurant, and John Williams, who owns JJ’s Diner, Burger Bunker, and Big Bang Pizza. He will decide if he wants his pedlet at his Central Avenue restaurant or the on 5th Street.

Businesses who already have a pedlet downtown include Mighty Mo and Enbar.

The third winner of the pedlet grant goes to a new business on Central Avenue, they will be constructing what is dubbed a “suspend-let.”

A “suspend-let” will be a patio on the second floor of the building, suspended in the air. It has the same idea of a pedlet, but instead of people walking around it, people will walk under it.

The tenants of this particular part of the building where the “suspend-let” will be have not yet announced what will be going there, but it will be an entertainment venue with eating and drinking.

The city of Great Falls has said there is not a limit to how many businesses could get a pedlet, so that’s not a problem, but is there even any interest?

Even though Mighty Mo has said they’ve seen an increase in business after installing the pedlet, the B-I-D said there simply wasn’t many businesses that ultimately came through in the end with interest in the grant.

Joan Redeen, who is the Community Director with the Great Falls Business Improvement District, said originally nine businesses showed interest in the grant, but only the people who won the grant had all the requirements to acquire the grant in the end.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News