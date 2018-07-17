BOZEMAN – Montana High Tech Business Alliance recently named the top 25 tech businesses in the state of Montana. Bozeman dominated the list with 10 of its businesses on it.

From engineering to manufacturing and much more, Montana High Tech Business Alliance compiled the 2018 list for the top tech businesses across the state.

These businesses were ranked on bringing wealth to the state, investing in the community and creating jobs. Ten out of these 25 businesses are right here in Bozeman.

Advanced Electronic Designs was one of the businesses to be named and believes it’s due to the employees they have on board.

“The president’s hired some really bright engineers and other folks to work with here, so we’re very excited for that opportunity to represent Bozeman and potentially the state of Montana. It’s a big deal for us,” said Mark Henry, program manager at Advanced Electronic Designs.

With Bozeman businesses making up nearly half the list, Montana High Tech Business Alliance and Advanced Electronic Designs believe it’s partially due to the community collaboration of the businesses here.

Scott Sehnert is an advisory board member for Montana High Tech Business Alliance and said, “What I’ve noticed about Bozeman, the businesses in Bozeman are open to collaboration, working together working to grow the whole sector versus individualism. That’s the one thing that makes Bozeman a real special place is the collaboration amongst the businesses in this community.”

“Bozeman is a very progressive city and there’s lots of high tech companies here, Prospera Business Alliance is here locally and we have an opportunity to get together with those companies and see what our fellow employers in the community are doing,” Henry said.

Below is the full list of the top 25 tech businesses:

Advanced Electronic Designs, Bozeman Allied Steel, Lewistown Applied Materials, Kalispell AT&T, Missoula ATG, Missoula ATR, Hamilton Blackfoot, Missoula Blackmore Sensors and Analytics, Bozeman Century Companies, Lewistown CTA, Bozeman Edulog, Missoula FICO, Bozeman Helix Business Solutions, Dillon KOA, Billings Loenbro, Great Falls Montana Instruments, Bozeman Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, Bozeman Oracle, Bozeman PROOF Research, Columbia Falls Schedulicity, Bozeman SoFi, Helena Synesis 7, Butte WGM Group, Missoula Workiva, Bozeman Zoot Enterprises, Bozeman

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News