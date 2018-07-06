New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady shared his encounter with a Montana grizzly bear with his 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

In the short clip, you hear him whisper “There’s a bear” and then he pans towards a bear in some brush. You can hear someone clapping the background of the video and see the bear run off.

Brady also posted a picture of him kissing his mom on the forehead with the caption, “Happy 4th of July and Happy Birthday to the best Mom a son could ask for!” followed by emojis. The location of the photo was tagged as Montana, but no city is listed. The photo has more than 307,000 likes.

Bear sightings are common in Montana and Fish, Wildlife and Parks want to remind locals and visitors to always be prepared for a bear encounter when spending time in nature.

FWP District 3 Grizzly Bear Manager and Specialist, Kevin Frey, says carrying bear spray when outdoors is highly recommended.

“Bears use trails just like we do and you should be aware of your surrounding in the sense is there activity form bears like flipped over rocks, torn up rocks or have you seen something has been grazing there,” says Frey.

For more information about bear safety visit bebearaware.org

Mallory Peebles – MTN News