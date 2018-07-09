BOZEMAN – Young girls put their skills to the test as they learned about outdoor safety and survival at the Bozeman Pond on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the non-profit organization SheJumps to encourage women and young girls to be active outside.

There were different education stations including first aid, 10 essential items to always carry, and shelter building. Participants also got to go on a scavenger hunt and make tutus.

“We are empowering girls to be able to take care of themselves in the outdoors and to be confident enough to try new things outside and to do the sports that they have always seen other people doing but they have been a little scared of the outdoors. So, we are hoping to make it as not scary as possible and as fun as possible,” said SheJumps Regional Montana Coordinator Hailey Leonardson.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News