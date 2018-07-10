

PLENTYWOOD-Some powerful thunderstorms rocked parts of northeastern Montana on Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning, and we have received several reports of at least one funnel cloud in or around the town of Plentywood. A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is indicated by radar or sighted by spotters.

The Tornado Warning included the communities of Plentywood, Antelope, Outlook, Coalridge, and Dagmar.

At about 9:15 p.m, the National Weather Service in Glasgow said: “We have not verified a tornado at this time. Macroburst wind damage is the most we have been able to determine so far. That can often be much worse than a tornado.”

Story continues below



The NWS said on Tuesday morning that it is sending a team to the area to survey the damage.

Montana-Dakota Utilities (MONDAK) said that more than 1,100 customers in the region were without power, including the communities of Froid, Homestead, Medicine Lake, Reserve, Antelope, Flaxville, Redstone, Plentywood, and Culbertson.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN News