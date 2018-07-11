PLENTYWOOD – Twenty-four hours after an EF1 tornado touched down in Plentywood, northeast Montana was once again battered by severe storms.

At just after 8 p.m. Tuesday a line severe storms made its way through the Plentywood area. The main threat was damaging winds, with multiple reports coming in of gusts between of 60 and 75 mph.

In Fortuna, a grain elevator had its roof ripped off and some of the tin structure was damaged.

Story continues below



But the air mass over much of Montana on Tuesday was too warm throughout the middle levels of the atmosphere to support the development of large hail to accompany the wind gusts.

On Wednesday morning, Sheridan Electric Co-op had updates on the state of power outages throughout the region, which included good news for the people of Poplar, where power has been restored.

Lineman are also onsite in South Plentywood and Fortuna and the plan is for lineman to move on to other areas after they are finished to try and restore power to as many places as possible.

There are plenty of broken power poles that will need to be replaced and the scope of the damage is not yet fully assessed.

Some areas have been without power for over 36 hours.

Reporting by Connor Pregizer for MTN News