GREAT FALLS-One person died and another was injured in a shooting near Browning.

According to Jess Edwards, the Chief of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the shooting was the result of a dispute between two men.

Edwards said in a press release that the dispute happened on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation near Browning in the late evening hours on Sunday.

One of the men died from his injuries.

The other man was taken to a nearby hospital. The nature and extent of the man’s injuries has not been released.

Authorities have declined to release the names of the men at this point.

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

We will update you as we get more information.