HELENA – Lewis and Clark County officials say local fire chiefs are getting nervous with the hot, dry conditions predicted for the end of the week.

As a precaution, open burning has been suspended in the Lincoln and Augusta areas in the northern part of the county. However, it remains open elsewhere.

East Valley Rural Fire Chief Dave Sammons tells MTN that despite the spring moisture, the heat and wind could quickly dry out tall grasses and create increased fire danger.

Story continues below



Sheriff Leo Dutton says he’s been in contact with area fire chiefs and says they are continuously evaluating conditions.

“We’ve already had some small fires in the Baxendale and Wolf Creek area. Those fire chiefs are in favor of closing it right now, but the education part of our citizens or our bosses have expected us to use the fire science that we do and that, that’s what we are going to rely on,” Dutton said.

To determine closures, officials consider the energy being released during a test burn, weather, and the availability of firefighters for only an initial fire.

While open burning continues to be allowed in some areas, people are reminded that they need to have a permit and activate that permit if they plan to burn. Only burn when weather conditions are favorable. Check local conditions with your fire department, and air quality with the health department. You can burn untreated wood and plant materials. Do not burn food waste, dead animals, and chemicals.

County officials will meet again on Friday to discuss conditions and whether any changes are needed.

Reporting by Mercedies Pruneda for MTN News