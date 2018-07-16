THREE FORKS – The summer is a great time to visit one of Montana’s 55 state parks.

Every day is a balancing act for state park maintenance supervisor Scott Harvey.

“Because we have an aged infrastructure system there are a lot of spot fires you put out. You have a plan for the day and all of a sudden you get the call and that plan is off and you are having to react. Just a lot of reacting,” Harvey said.

Story continues below



Behind the scenes of Montana’s 55 state parks, maintenance crews work tirelessly to provide the growing number of visitors a special experience. But maintaining these parks is increasingly challenging as parks face a $22 million maintenance backlog.

“A lot of the systems in our region are reaching a critical mass. They are 30-to-40 years old — some of these systems. And we have excellent maintenance people trying to keep these going, but you can only keep these systems going for so long before you really have to put an investment in,” Harvey explained.

The backlog is akin to a homeowner who has an old dishwasher, washing machine and hot water heater that all break down. But with no money to replace any of them, you fix the water heater for a while, so at least you can wash your dishes and clothes by hand.

“We need to start looking 30 years into the future instead of just patching what we have now. Who knows the crowds that are going to be coming here in 30 years. And we want to have something standing for them and obviously we want to have systems working for them,” Harvey said.

Montana State Parks officials hope to find some answers to the backlog, but in the meantime, Harvey and the maintenance crews will continue to provide the state park visitor with a seamless experience.

“I think the reward is that you can have week’s go by without having a major maintenance break down, that’s always a plus,” Harvey concluded.

Reporting by Winston Greeley for Montana FWP