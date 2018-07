HELENA – A 51 year-old Helena man is accused of raping a woman.

Joel Cruz Padilla has been charged with one count of felony sexual intercourse without consent.

According to court documents, police were called to a residence on North Cooke around 9:30 Saturday night.

A woman told investigators that Padilla had groped her and raped her, before running out of the residence.

Police say he was found in the area and arrested.