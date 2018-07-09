Ag leaders and community members from Cut Bank and beyond enjoyed a ground-breaking ceremony on Friday.

Pardue Grain broke ground on a $6.5-million dollar project to upgrade its pulse crop processing facility.

The new facility will create 12 full-time jobs.

Story continues below



Rogers Sammons of Pardue Grain said, “Now we’re going to be able to operate with a food-grade facility and be able to do it under the food-safety standards with excellent traceability.”

The facility will allow farmers to sort, size, bag, and clean their products.