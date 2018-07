BILLINGS – Vice President Mike Pence will appear in Billings Wednesday, July 25, a day later than previously announced.

Pence will appear at a rally for Republican U.S Senate Matt Rosendale at 9:30 a.m. at the MetraPark Montana Pavilion, according to America First Policies, which is organizing the event.

The vice president had originally been scheduled to attend a private fundraiser also, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that’s still on.