BROWNING – Family and friends marched in the streets of Browning during the North American Indian Days parade on Saturday in honor of Matthew Grant.

They called for justice for Matthew whose murder remains unsolved.

Matthew was 21-years-old when he disappeared in Browning in December of 2016.

Story continues below



His body was found in an alley in the Glacier Homes community north of Browning about two weeks after he went missing.

Tara Walker Lyons, Matthew’s cousin and a child abuse prevention advocate, said last month that changes need to be made on tribal lands so Matthew’s family can get the answers they need.

“We need to increase funding. We need to help the disconnect that his happening between the federal government and tribal government and the state of Montana. We need to connect these loopholes. We need to bring everyone to the table otherwise this will continue,” she said.

About one year after Matthew’s body was found, the FBI announced an award of up to $10,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI at 833-345-7872 or 801-579-1400.