It’s been a month and a half since we began featuring a new pet every week from the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

12 out of 15 animals total have found forever homes, but three are still looking- Sophie, Valentino, and Panda Bear.

We look forward to featuring more pets in the coming weeks, and finding homes for all of them.

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.