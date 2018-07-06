HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will start Phase 2 construction of the East Helena Viaduct Project on 2.2 miles of U.S. Highway 12/287 between Helena and East Helena the week of July 9, 2018. The majority of construction will be completed by early November 2018 with final striping and other miscellaneous items being completed in Spring 2019.

Heading eastward, the project begins at Shephard Way in Helena, extends over the railroad viaduct bridge, and ends at Wylie Drive in East Helena.

Phase 1 was completed in May 2018, which involved the installation of concrete barriers to prevent motorists from crossing the centerline on the railroad viaduct bridge.

Doug Wilmot, Great Falls District Administrator, pointed out that the purpose of Phase 2 is to further construct roadway and roadside improvements that enhance safety for motorists.

MDT identified the East Helena Viaduct location through its annual analysis of crash data and successfully nominated the project for federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funding.

“This stretch of road is very busy all day long with local commuters, commercial vehicles, and tourists,” Wilmot emphasized. “There has been a pattern of lane departure crashes in the past and we’re making some improvements that will provide a much safer driving environment for everyone.”

Montana Highway Patrol Records show that 187 crashes occurred along this section of the roadway from January 2005 through March 2017, including two fatal crashes and four incapacitating injury crashes. Since the release of this data, additional crashes have occurred in this corridor.

Phase 2 construction will entail the installation of a raised median before and after the road curves near the bridge, repairs to the bridge’s concrete driving surface, application of friction treatment to the bridge to enhance traction, and installation of overhead lighting to improve night-time visibility for motorists. For more information, visit the project website here.

In conjunction with the project, MDT will utilize the traffic control method called the zipper merge. When a lane is closed in a construction zone, zipper merging requires motorists to use both lanes of traffic until reaching the defined merge area, and then alternate in “zipper” fashion into the open lane.

Zipper merging reduces traffic delays by reducing the overall length of traffic backup by at least 40 percent. For more information on zipper merging, visit here.

Travelers are encouraged to allow additional travel time to accommodate delays of 10 to 15 minutes and are reminded to watch for work crews, equipment, and to travel at posted speed limits.

Travelers can find timely traffic information here.

More information about Montana’s highway safety programs can be found here.