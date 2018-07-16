BOZEMAN – A Bozeman man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly fighting police officers attempting to arrest him for assaulting his girlfriend.

Thane Michael Grey, 26, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday and was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and one count of assault with a weapon.

His bail was set at $100,000.

According to court documents, a woman reported to Bozeman Police that Grey had assaulted her at their North 19th Avenue residence Friday morning. The woman stated that the night before, Grey was drinking and calling her names at a friend’s house, took her car, and left her there.

On Friday morning, the woman said she got a ride back to their residence and found Grey passed out near the kitchen. She reportedly went upstairs to pack things to leave and was in the closet when Grey struck her in the face, knocking her down.

Court documents state Grey continued to hit and kick the woman as she attempted to leave. She said she was able to get outside to call her sister when Grey assaulted her again, this time with a mop handle, stopping only when the mop handle broke.

The woman said Grey smashed her phone as she ran back through the house, out the front door, and flagged down a passing driver who took her to a nearby location.

According to court documents, two Bozeman Police officers arrived to speak with Grey at the North 19th Avenue residence around 8 a.m., after the woman had escaped from the scene. Officers said Grey initially would not allow them to enter the residence. As one of the officers attempted to force the door open, Grey allegedly swung the door open and punched the officer in the face.

The second officer tackled Grey as he continued to approach the officer he had punched, court documents say, and the two struggled to apprehend him. Officers described Grey as approximately 6’ 4” and 200-240 pounds.

One of the officers was able to radio for backup as the struggle continued, and court documents state six additional officers arrived on scene to subdue Grey. He reportedly continued to resist, scream, and spit as they arrested him.

Officers also reported that after being taken into custody, Grey was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .130.

Grey’s defense attorney argued for a bail amount of $20,000 in Justice Court, saying that Grey works as a drill operator and welder and is “better off earning money rather than costing tax payer dollars.“ Judge Bryan Adams granted the prosecution’s request for the higher bail amount.

Grey’s next court date is set for August 10.