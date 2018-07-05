President Donald Trump is on his way to Montana.

The President left Joint Base Andrews late Thursday morning for his first trip to Montana since being elected. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte joined Trump on the flight.

The President will touch down at the Great Falls International Airport this afternoon and then attend a rally at Four Seasons Arena.

Details about the time Air Force One will arrive have not been released to the public, and information about the Presidential motorcade from the airport to the event site will also not be released.

However, people in Great Falls should expect that all roads between the airport and the Montana ExpoPark will be subject to being blocked off at any point before, during, and after the rally.

The Great Falls Police Department said “residents, business owners, and visitors should anticipate prolonged delays, traffic rerouting, and spontaneous and lengthy road closures throughout the afternoon.”

The campaign event is expected to focus on the upcoming U.S. Senate race in Montana where Republican Matt Rosendale is trying to unseat incumbent Jon Tester.

Tester came under fire from Trump after he questioned Trump’s nominee for Veterans Affairs, Ronny Jackson.

On Thursday, Tester took out a full-page ad in over a dozen newspapers thanking Trump for signing 16 bills Tester sponsored.

Reporting by Jon Stepanek for MTN News