Home News President Trump in Great Falls (LIVE UPDATES) NewsPolitical News President Trump in Great Falls (LIVE UPDATES) By MTN News - July 5, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> GREAT FALLS – President Donald Trump will host a rally in Great Falls on Thursday, July 5th. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President Trump in Great Falls: Watch Live Protesters gather in Great Falls ahead of Trump rally Thousands of people ready for President Trump in Great Falls LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply