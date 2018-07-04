GREAT FALLS – President Donald Trump plans to visit Great Falls on Thursday, and that means that a lot of people will be affected by the logistics of the event.

The President’s rally is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Four Season Arena at Montana ExpoPark.

Details about the time that Air Force One will arrive are not released to the public, and information about the Presidential motorcade from the airport to the event site will not be released. However, people should expect that all roads between the airport and the Montana ExpoPark are subject to being blocked off at any point before, during, and after the rally.

The Great Falls Police Department says that “residents, business owners, and visitors should anticipate prolonged delays, traffic rerouting, and spontaneous and lengthy road closures throughout the afternoon.”

MTN plans to broadcast (on TV and online) the Presidential visit from the time Air Force One arrives until it departs, and will have reporters at several key areas: the arrival of Air Force One; the motorcade; the rally inside the arena; the protest outside the facility; and the departure of Air Force One.

There is no word yet on whether President Trump will visit Malmstrom Air Force Base or any other organizations or businesses in/around Great Falls.

The following text appears on the tickets: “No posters, banners, or signs may be brought into the event. There is no dress code. No professional cameras with a detachable lens are permitted. No tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, or GoPros. ID is not required for entry. For further questions, please email events@donaldtrump.com.”

Here is the full text of the Great Falls Police Department press release:

Members of the Great Falls Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Motor Carrier Services, Montana Department of Transportation, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, have been working closely to insure the President’s travels in our city are secure and unhindered.

Story continues below



Great Falls’ residents, business owners, and visitors should anticipate prolonged delays, traffic rerouting, and spontaneous and lengthy road closures throughout the afternoon of July 5th.

We cannot reveal motorcade or travel route details in advance of the President’s arrival.

Matters involving the safety and security of the President and this team are taken very seriously. We request community members follow the directions of law enforcement officers and their designees. As a reminder, motorists and pedestrians are not allowed to cross a barrier or barricade and may be subject to enforcement action for doing so.

We apologize for the disruption to the lives of those that live and work in the affected areas. We hope to make Great Falls, Cascade County, and Montana proud as we work together to create a safe and secure presidential visit.

The following safety precautions were announced on Tuesday by Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards, who noted: “Please be aware that these plans and the operations at this venue can change very quickly. I request your patience.”

Gate and Parking Information:

1. The Expo Park gate will be closed and locked starting Tuesday (July 3, 2018) after the last employee leaves for the day. The gates will remain locked through the 4th of July. Overnight camp outs will NOT be allowed.

2. On July 5, 2018 (day of event) three gates will be open for those attending the event. These gates will be open for vehicle and pedestrian traffic. They are as follows:A) 3rd St NW Gate across from the Cowboys Bar; B) 3rd St NW Gate behind the 1st Interstate Bank; C) 6th St NW Enterance (West Side of the Expo Park just off of 5th Ave NW)

3. The Gates will OPEN at 10:30 AM. This time could change depending on Secret Service Operations. Please be patient.

4. There will be parking attendants available to assist you. Please follow their directions.

5. Those with the proper handicap parking license plates or decals will be guided to the handicap parking area.

6. It is imperative that everyone that is driving on the grounds listen to directions from parking attendants and law enforcement personnel.

Security Barriers

Barriers have been put in place at the Expo Park for safety and security reasons. DO NOT cross any barriers that are in place to try and get a head of the lines. If a person violates this rule, and are caught in a secure area, they could be removed from the Expo Park and their attendance cancelled. Worst case scenario, you will be arrested and charged under Montana Law or Federal Law. This is serious and we will not take it lightly.

Lines for the Event:

Lines will be formed to the south of the 4 Seasons Arena. This area is commonly known as the food midway during the state fair.

All persons attending will stay behind the barriers until the doors open.

Doors will tentatively open at 1:00PM. There will be picnic tables and possibly benches in place for your comfort while waiting to get into the venue.

The Paddock Club will be open and serving food and cold drinks (non alcohol).

Bathrooms will be available in the paddock club and in the Trades and Industries Building.

What not to bring to the Event:

1. Do not bring weapons of any kind.

This includes the following:

a) Guns

b) Knives

c) Nothing Sharp

d) Pepper Spray or Chemical Sprays

e) Medical Sharps will be evaluated by the Secret Service

f) Medical Devices will be evaluated by the Secret Service

g) (If in doubt…leave the item in your car or at home)

2. No lawn chairs or coolers for waiting in line. If you do bring these items, you will not be allowed to take it inside with you. We do not have a place nor the people in place to secure your items.

3. No Alcohol

4. Please check your tickets for further information on what is allowed.

Demonstrations:

For those of you that are attending to demonstrate or protest a policy… We have an area designated for you to peacefully exercise your freedom of speech. The area is located to the West of the 4 seasons Arena directly in front of the FFA barn. We have people in place to guide you to that location. For those that are not demonstrating: Please respect the rights of those that are peacefully protesting. Fighting, interfering with operations and disorderly conduct to name a few, will not be tolerated.

What to expect overall:

1. There will be a strong Law Enforcement Presence.

2. Expect long lines.

3. Warm to hot weather with limited shade while in line. Be prepared. Non-alcoholic beverages and food are allowed in line and are available for purchase if you do not bring your own. Please use sunblock.

4. There is a potential to see demonstrators

5. Every person that enters the 4 Season Arena will be screened by the Secret Service. To avoid delays, cooperate fully with them to help make this process run smooth.

6. Parking is available however, you may be directed to park a fair distance from the 4 seasons arena. Please be prepared to walk.

Sheriff Edwards concluded: “It is rare that a sitting President pay a visit to our community. Let’s make our moment in history a positive one by giving our President and each other the respect we all deserve. Let us show the United States that we are a first-class state with first class citizens.”