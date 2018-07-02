GREAT FALLS – President Donald Trump plans to visit Great Falls on Thursday, July 5th. He will host a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. There is no word yet on whether President Trump will visit Malmstrom Air Force Base or any other organizations or businesses in/around Great Falls.

People can request free tickets to the rally at the Donald Trump website by clicking here.

During the event, the President plans to rally support for Matt Rosendale, the GOP candidate who is challenging U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) in the November election.

Jenny White of Great Falls said she voted for Trump because she supports a lot of the same policies he does. She added that while she feels like she’s already heard a lot of what he will be saying, it will be exciting to hear him speak in person.

“We want to see a living president that’s visiting our local town and that’s why,” said Jenny White, a ticket holder. “We’re excited. We’ve been to a political rally before, or I have, and it’s super fun. It’s exciting, there’s a lot of energy there and you know, why not?”

She added she has a group of friends going with her and she will there right there when the doors open at 1 p.m.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says that he will host a press conference on Tuesday to talk about law enforcement operations at the ExpoPark during the President’s visit, to include parking, what to expect once you enter, security, unauthorized items, following directions from officers (Sheriff, GFPD, Secret Service, etc), food and beverage availability. He noted that they will not have information regarding the Presidential motorcade, their route, or method.

Several hotels and motels in Great Falls have been booked solid for the night of July 5th. As of noon on Monday, there were five hotels that had no rooms available: Staybridge Suites, Springhill Suites, Fairfield Inn, Best Western Heritage Inn, and Days Inn. Two other hotels are near-full: Hampton Inn and the Hilton Garden Inn.

Laura Wight and Jasmine Cassandra are organizing an event called “Grab Him by the Hypocrisy: Rally Against Trump.” They say that they are planning to hold the rally as close to the outside doors of the Four Seasons Arena as security will allow. The organizers say that it is intended to be a peaceful and nonviolent protest. Wright says they feel that Montanans can decide who they would like to vote for on their own and not have a visit from a president to tell them.

She says that the rally is non-partisan and they will be following all rules that they are given to make sure it goes peacefully.

Wright says they want to be able to provide a voice and a space for the people who wish to not attend the president’s rally: “I think it is a very discouraging time for a list of individuals to see some of the policy changes and other things that are happening in our country. I want to encourage folks to come to focus on building community, to focus on providing a voice, and to expressing that voice. Also working together to move America forward.” Click here to learn more about it at their Facebook event page.