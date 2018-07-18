BILLINGS – A thankless job, probation and parole officers are getting the recognition they deserve this week.

Across the country, Probation and Parole Week is celebrated one week in July.

“In Billings we have 30 line officers with two youth officers and we supervise 2,300 people in the Billings community alone,” Officer Karri Eik said.

These officers are responsible for monitoring the activities of offenders requiring supervision.

“It’s a set of individuals who try to inspire those on supervision, whether that’s parole, probation, or conditional release, to improve their lives, stay sober, help them seek services, improve their lives whether it’s housing, employment, chemical dependency, mental health, or anything else that could be a barrier to their success within the community,” said Officer Shaun Pisk.

“A big tool that we use is motivational interviewing, that’s huge with our caseload every day. We want to use that motivational interviewing to get them going. To get them excited. To help see the positive in the goals that they want to achieve,” Officer Ashley Dietz said.

These officers partner with agencies around the area to facilitate rehabilitation, and guidance and secure employment and stability.

“Some people might have the wrong image, that we’re just here to put people in jail, or to take them out of the community, but really, our goal is that we want to see them achieve success, that is our ultimate goal,” Dietz said.

The job can be disappointing and dangerous at times.

“Our job is hard, with the resources that we have, we do the best that we can and we want the community to know that we’re here and doing positive things,” Eik said.

The job can also be fulfilling.

“It’s a great feeling when you work with someone from the beginning who might just be coming out of the facility, all the way to the end of their sentence and they’ve accomplished everything they needed to. They have housing, they’re a positive member of their family again, they’re working, they’re giving back. It’s a really rewarding experience,” Dietz said.

Six officers collected $5,000 in donations from local businesses that will be awarded to probation and parole staff at a barbeque at the zoo this weekend.

In addition, Billings United Blood Services will be bringing a blood bank donation truck to the Billings Probation and Parole Office on July 31 for all officers to donate.

Reporting by Jenny Fick for MTN News