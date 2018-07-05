GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – Reconstruction of the Sperry Chalet is on track to begin next week.

Dick Anderson Construction was awarded the over $4 million contract last month for the first phase of the project which also saw a $12 million boost from the federal government.

The historic chalet was badly burned last August during the Sprague Fire that burned thousands of acres in the park.

Construction will be completed in two phases, beginning this summer and continuing into 2019.

The rebuilding of the Sperry Chalet on its original site was made possible because of the quick response and financial support of the Glacier National Park Conservancy immediately after the fire.

The Conservancy raised $200,000 for a “Phase Zero” emergency stabilization and preservation of the chalet’s stone masonry walls before winter set in.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News