BOZEMAN – Montana ranks as the sixth highest state for overworked physicians, according to Medicare Health Plans.

The report released on June 24th reveals there are only 2,225 primary care and specialist doctors who care for the entire population of the state, which is 1,032,949 people. That means there are roughly around 2.2 physicians for every 1,000 people.

“The term growing for this in the industry is burnout,” said Bozeman Health Interim Chief Medical Officer James Loeffelholz. “Burnout of professionals and growing evidence that that impacts both patient experience and actual risk to patients, and harm that can occur through the delivery of healthcare as well.”

The national average for physicians to people ratio is 2.8:1000. Loeffelholz said with the burnout most doctors and physicians face it is easy to feel overwhelmed. According to Medscape, around 300 to 400 physicians commit suicide each year. That is equivalent to about one a day. Loeffelholz believes this issue needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

“Just as we out to be more upfront and authentic about our conversation about mental health and decreasing it surrounding patients we out to be doing the same for our health care providers as well,” said Loeffelholz.

Another challenge facing Montana health care is the state’s rural nature.

“Imagine for the patients if you have to drive four or six hours to get to the dentist and you know, and not everyone has the capability to do that let alone in an emergency,” said Loeffelholz.

One way Bozeman Health and other medical providers around the Treasure State are doing addressing problems surrounding rural health care is through the more frequent use of telemedicine.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News