BOZEMAN – President Donald Trump is making a stop in Great Falls at the Four Seasons Arena on July 5th to help campaign for a pair of Republican candidates.

President Trump will take part in a campaign rally at 4 p.m. to campaign for GOP candidates Matt Rosendale and Greg Gianforte.

Rosendale says that on the morning after the June primary election he got a call from Donald Trump, Jr., congratulating Rosendale on the victory and stating both he and Donald Trump would be coming to Montana to support his campaign.

“It’s an honor for any state in the union to have the President of the United States to come out and visit and for whatever purpose. But for me as a candidate, to have the president come out and select Montana as one of the places that he would like to run his campaign, and support my campaign, it’s just a very humbling experience,” Rosendale said.

The doors for the rally are set to open at 1 p.m. on July 5th at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News