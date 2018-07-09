GREAT FALLS – Thousands of people came to hear President Donald Trump speak Thursday at his “Make America Great Again” rally at the Montana ExpoPark.

During the rally, President Trump spent time campaigning for Matt Rosendale, the GOP candidate who will face incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) in the November election.

Rosendale was shocked to see so many people come out and said it shows how supportive Montanans are of Trump.

“That rally demonstrated the energy and the enthusiasm that the people have across this whole state. To support the president and his agenda, and if that’s the case, then Matt Rosendale is going to be the next United States Senator because I’m going to help the president advance that agenda,” said Rosendale.

Jon Tester’s campaign issued a statement following the rally stating Tester’s record is clear, “If it’s good for Montana, Tester works with anyone from either party to get things done, and if it’s bad for Montana, he’ll stand up to anyone.”

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News