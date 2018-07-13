BOZEMAN – Bozeman’s original Rainbow Motel on North 7th Avenue reopened Wednesday as the newly-renovated RSVP Motel.

This project started two years ago when the Folkvord family bought the property to transform it into a boutique motel. RSVP stands for Relax, Stay, and Vacate and Play, which the owner hopes to show a new generation of guests. She intends for the motel to give Bozeman and tourists a boutique taste and offer amenities not offered at regular motels and hotels.

“Millennials are definitely looking for a cool, unique experience when they’re traveling with their families and that’s what we want to bring to Bozeman,” said Owner/General Manager Hillary Folkvord. “The amenities that we will give to our guests are above and beyond. There’s Carmex in the rooms, you get champagne when you check in, cold hand towel when you check in. We have a champagne service and a coffee service to your room, little touches like that which will really set us apart.”

The motel has 37 rooms and suites and will also offer an outdoor pool and an onsite cafe and eatery called the Farmers Daughters.

Reporting by Carson Vickroy for MTN News