BOZEMAN – The search for the man suspected of shooting at officers late Tuesday night continues near Bozeman Pass.

Law enforcement is searching by ground and air for Shaunsey Cole, 36, in the Quinn Creek area. Cole is a 36-year-old white male, 5′ 11″ tall, 170 lbs with a red Mohawk haircut.

The terrain is the biggest challenge facing officers in this search.

“There are all these places he could go,” said Park Co. Undersheriff Clay Herbst. “There are trees to hide under and we wouldn’t see him”

Park County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search effort north of I-90 which includes law enforcement from Gallatin County, national forest, the FBI and ATF.

They say Cole is a felon is familiar to them as he’s part of a current investigation separate from this search.

Park County Undersheriff says community members called 911 for a suspected drunk driver when they saw a vehicle swerving. When officers made contact with Cole they say he drove off and started shooting a pistol out the window at them. He did have a woman in the car with him but she was taken into custody later, with charges pending.

Neighbors in the area are being asked to be cautious and not make contact with Cole, who authorities say is armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction, the suspect they are searching for is NOT the man named in earlier releases. The unknown subject is a white male, 6′ 2″ tall, 185 lbs with a red Mohawk that is pressed down.

Gallatin County Emergency Management released the following information: “The suspect was involved in a shootout with law enforcement and is now on foot in the area. Everyone in the area is to remain inside their houses with their doors locked and do not open your doors. Law enforcement is currently searching the area and will be moving around the houses. If someone who is not a law enforcement officer in uniform approaches your home, call 911.”

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News