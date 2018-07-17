MISSOULA – Police in Missoula say that they are still actively searching for the teen who is accused of two other teenagers behind Sentinel High School last month.

The Missoula Police Department is still asking for the public’s help in locating Dylan Conat, 17, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (406) 552-6300.

Prosecutors say in court documents that while walking from the Southgate Mall on June 24th Conat met his two victims and a fight broke out between the three teenagers on the Sentinel High School campus.

One of the victims said that Conat offered to sell him drugs while walking and the other victim says that Conat asked him if he knew where Conat could find some “molly.”

During that fight, Conat is accused of shooting both of the victims. The two teens both survived the shooting have been since released from a local hospital.

Conat is described as an average looking white male who is around 5’8” tall with black hair and a slim build.

Police have not released a photo of Conat because they believe he does not have any significant distinguishing features and that could cause “multiple false reports from the public.”