<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SEELEY LAKE – Almost a year ago, Seeley Lake took a hit when the Rice Ridge Fire tore through the area and drove away many of the tourists that the town’s economy relies on.

But it’s making a comeback.

“It always really surprises me how resilient as a community Seeley Lake is,” said Tamaracks Resort owner Jessica Kimmel. “The fires last year were devastating, everybody knows. It slowed down our tourism quite a bit.”

Story continues below



Winter snow cooled off the fires and brought economic relief as well. Snow sports enthusiasts came in droves.

One benefit of a burned landscape appeared months later as morel mushroom pickers did not miss out the fruits of the Rice Ridge Fire burn area.

“They only come with the fire, so once every ten, twelve years? If we’re lucky,” Kimmel said.

This summer, the town is continuing on an upward climb. A steady seasonal crowd has been on the lake and spending time in the backcountry, and there are chamber of commerce projects in the works to keep people coming year-round.

“We want to have a second high season. We want people to come to really utilize that winter, come up for our Winterfest, our snow sculptures, our pond hockey. Tamarack Festival will be happening in the fall.”

Seeley is doing away with off seasons and looking to pick up more consistent traffic. The devastation from last year’s fires is sparking a new resolve to bring out the best of Seeley Lake.

Reporting by Augusta McDonnell for MTN News

Seeley Lake Fourth of July Celebrations