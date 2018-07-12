WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Steve Daines touted Wednesday his bill to set aside energy development revenue and private donations to pay for the backlog of National Parks Service projects.

The Montana Republican chaired a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks. He spoke in favor of his Restore Our Parks Act, which creates a fund to pay for $11.6 billion of maintenance backlog nationwide.

Sen. Daines noted Montana has a $217.5 million backlog, with the largest portion — $153.8 million — at Glacier National Park.

