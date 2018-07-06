MISSOULA – While President Donald Trump was in Great Falls on Thursday to rally supporters, US Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) was in Billings to talk to agriculture and transportation leaders about the impact of tariffs.

But his campaign did greet the President an interesting way with a big welcome from as “Montanans for Tester” placed an ad in 14 Montana newspapers and ran a state-wide radio ad, which thanked President Trump and highlighted the 16 bills Tester sponsored or co-sponsored, that he signed.

“Welcome to Montana, and thank you President Trump for supporting Jon’s legislation to help veterans and first responders, hold the V-A accountable, and get rid of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government,” the ad read in part. “Washington’s a mess – but that’s not stopping Jon from getting things done for Montana.”

President Trump hasn’t responded to the ad.

Reporting by Don Fisher for MTN News