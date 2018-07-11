What a beautiful summer’s day with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and not a lot of wind. Furthermore, the fire danger was not screaming on Wednesday although each day it is increasing. A burn ban has been issued for all of Lewis & Clark County, Missoula County, Powell County, and Teton County. This makes sense. It’s July and vegetation is quickly drying out, so burning would not be a smart idea. Although the season has been quiet thus far, fire season is imminent. Thursday morning will start off cool with early temperatures in the 40s and 50s, climbing well up into the 80s by afternoon. Skies will be sunny but an isolated mountain storm is possible near the Tobacco Roots, Madison Range, Bridger Range, up to the Little and Big Belts. Wind will be light, so once again the fire danger won’t be horrific. Yet. Friday will have an increase in fire danger as it will be hot, dry and breezy. Highs will reach the 90s again, and wind will peak upwards of 20-25mph. Saturday will have a little switcheroo as a cold front drops south out of Canada. Highs along the Rocky Mountain Front and much of north-central Montana will only be in the 60s and 70s. Ahead of the front, highs will warm into the 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move along the front. Additionally, a period of cloudier/cooler weather is likely for a few hours on Saturday as the front passes. North winds will be a little gusty up to 20mph. Warm, dry and sunny conditions return Sunday into next week. Looking long range through the rest of July, several “cool downs” are likely between spell of hot temperatures. Every cool down into the 70s and 80s will be brief but will help slow the growing fire danger.

Be safe and have a good day!

Curtis Grevenitz