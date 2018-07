A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect for northwestern Judith Basin County, west-central Fergus County and southeast Chouteau County until 3:00pm. 60mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are likely. Hail damage to vehicles, and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees are possible. Much of central and eastern Montana are under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 9:00pm this evening. Tune into KTVH at 5, 6 and 10 for the latest forecast.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist