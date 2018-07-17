The top high school football athletes in Montana will take the field for the annual East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, July 21st.

The game will be at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.

The game helps to raise money for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane.

Macy Brandon / Patient: My name is Macy Brandon and I’m from Havre Montana. My injury was that I broke my arm. It wasn’t straight and it didn’t heal.

Kelly Brandon / Macy’s Dad: Without them and without the treatment Macy received, we wouldn’t be watching her do the things she’s able to do. I’m very thankful for the Shriners and the hospital and for the treatment they gave Macy. It was a good experience not only for her, but it was also great for us as well.

Macy: They taught me what I could and couldn’t do. Before surgery, the nurses sang to me because I didn’t want to leave my parents. My favorite doctor was Dr. Bronson, because he fixed my arm. The fun things I got to do at the hospital was I played games, I went to the activity room, and also my dad and mom pulled me in a wagon.

Kelly: They just know how to treat kids and parents as well. It was absolutely a wonderful experience in a difficult time.

The game will will be broadcast on KRTV and KXLH, and can also be watched online at MontanaSports.com.

We’ll have more inspirational stories from Shriner patients and families, and then you’ll see the stars of Montana high school football take the field.

