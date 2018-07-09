KALISPELL – The Glacier National Park Conservancy has announced that for the 9 th consecutive year Smith’s Food & Drug in Columbia Falls and Kalispell will sponsor their “Round-Up for Glacier.”

The event — which runs through July 30th — asks customers to “round-up” their grocery bill to support field trips to Glacier National Park. All of the donations collected will fund transportation to Glacier National Park for local schools with limited travel budgets.

This year’s goal is to raise $10,000, which will fund field trip opportunities for 2,000 students from school districts that surround the park during the 2018-2019 school year.

Glacier National Park Conservancy Director of Development Nikki Eisinger says that “Smith’s Round-Up for Glacier” is an important piece of the Glacier education program, providing needed funding for transportation that would otherwise not be available.

Eisinger says $5 is all the money that’s needed to send a child to the park for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News